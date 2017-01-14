Guard emerges despite TCU women’s early Big 12 struggles

A five-game losing streak to open Big 12 play has TCU (8-8, 0-5) at the bottom of the conference standings, searching for a corner to round.
The Horned Frogs might be closer to that bend than their record indicates as Iowa State (6-10, 1-4) pays TCU a noon visit Sunday at Schollmaier Arena. They only need to look as far as their backcourt for signs.
Junior point guard AJ Alix is averaging 16 points per game in Big 12 play, even after facing four ranked teams in TCU’s five conference games. She had 17 at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday in the Bears’ 77-54 win, a game in which the Frogs held Baylor 17 points under their offensive average.
Alix has been effective from the outside lately, connecting on a league-leading 3.6 3-pointers per game in Big 12 play, despite TCU’s recent team struggles from 3-point range (22 of 81 in the last three games). If the Baylor game is any indication, help is emerging along the perimeter.
Freshman guard Amber Ramirez was back Wednesday after missing seven games with a lower leg injury. Her two 3-pointers were her first since hitting four 3-pointers in TCU’s 75-67 loss to Texas A&M on Dec. 8.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
Comments