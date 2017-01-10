TCU women reeling as they travel to Waco to take on No. 2 Baylor

All of a sudden, TCU (8-7, 0-4) is fighting to keep its head above water in the Big 12.
Avoiding its fifth straight loss to open conference play would mean upsetting No. 2 Baylor (15-1, 4-0) in Waco on Wednesday, something the Horned Frogs have never done. The Frogs are 0-8 against Baylor since joining the Big 12 before the 2012-13 season. Baylor leads all-time series 30-5.
The Bears have built their dominance this season on both ends of the court. They lead the Big 12 and the nation in scoring at 93.6 points per game and are ranked third nationally in points allowed per game (50.2), holding opponents to under 29 percent shooting from the field.
In the Big 12, TCU ranks sixth in scoring (72.5 points) and seventh in defense (64.3). But the Frogs have slumped on offense lately, having faced some of the best defenses in the conference. In the past four games, TCU has been held to 34 percent shooting from the field against West Virginia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas.
It’s been a brutal start to conference play. But within the scope of a front-loaded Big 12 schedule, the Frogs may be able to regroup. They’ll have a big hill to climb to start that process at Baylor. After Wednesday’s game, however, TCU faces Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas, which have also had slows starts in league play and are a combined 3-9 in conference.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
TCU women at No. 2 Baylor
7 p.m. Wednesday, FSSW
