More preseason All-America honors roll in for TCU baseball

Five TCU players have been named second-team preseason All-Americans by Perfect Game.
Designated hitter Luken Baker, catcher Evan Skoug, starting pitcher Brian Howard, closer Durbin Feltman and third baseman Elliott Barzilli received the honors from the scouting web site.
It’s the second set of honors for the Horned Frogs players. Baker and Howard were first-team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball, Skoug and Feltman were second team and Barzilli was third team.
TCU was No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball poll released in December.
TCU returns eight position starters and 10 pitchers from last season’s 49-18 team, which reached the semifinals of the College World Series.
TCU opens the season Feb. 17 with a three-game series against Penn State at Lupton Stadium.
The annual alumni game is scheduled for Feb. 11 at Lupton. The “First Pitch Banquet” is scheduled for Feb. 10.
