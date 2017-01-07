Cold-shooting TCU women trounced by No. 15 Texas in Austin

TCU shot a season-low 29.8 percent from the field as No. 15 Texas romped past the Horned Frogs 83-54 on Saturday night in Big 12 women’s basketball.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for TCU (8-7, 0-4), all in Big 12 play, three to ranked teams and all by at least 15 points.
Toree Thompson with 12 points and Jordan Moore with 11 were the only Frogs in double figures.
The Frogs, who entered the game shooting a Division I-leading 42 percent for the season on 3-pointers, were a woeful 4 of 24 (16.7 percent) against the Longhorns (10-4, 4-0). Texas was 34 of 68 from the field for 50 percent as it won its eighth straight.
TCU has been without freshman guard Amber Ramirez, a 3-point specialist, since mid-December because of an injury.
Frogs guard AJ Alix, who had scored 24 and 23 points in TCU’s previous two games, was held to five points on 2-of-12 shooting.
TCU never led in the game. The Frogs trailed only 16-13 after the first quarter and were down 32-21 at halftime. Texas outscored the Frogs 51-33 in the second half.
Joyner Holmes led Texas with 18 points and Brooke McCarty scored 16. Duncanville’s Ariel Atkins had 14 points and Kelsey Lang had a career-high 14 rebounds and scored six points.
TCU next plays No. 2 Baylor at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
TCU
13
8
13
20
—
54
Texas
16
16
24
27
—
83
TCU (8-7)—Thompson 4-6 2-2 12, Moore 5-10 1-2 11, Okonkwo 3-8 0-0 6, Alix 2-12 0-0 5, Butts 0-4 5-6 5, Ray 1-7 3-5 5, Akomolafe 0-2 4-4 4, Rainey 1-2 0-0 3, Christian 1-5 0-0 2, Willie 0-1 1-2 1, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Hellessey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-57 16-21 54.
Texas (10-4)—Holmes 9-16 0-0 18, McCarty 6-12 2-2 16, Atkins 6-14 1-3 14, Higgs 4-5 1-4 9, Sutton 3-6 1-2 7, Lang 1-4 4-6 6, Caron-Goudreau 2-3 0-0 4, Underwood 1-2 2-2 4, Hosey 1-1 1-2 3, Taylor 1-5 0-2 2, Aborowa 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-68 12-23 83.
3-Point Goals—TCU 4-24 (Thompson 2-3, Alix 1-7, Rainey 1-2, Butts 0-1, Okonkwo 0-4, Ray 0-4, Christian 0-3), Texas 3-10 (McCarty 2-5, Atkins 1-3, Caron-Goudreau 0-1, Sutton 0-1). Assists—TCU 6 (Alix 5), Texas 15 (McCarty 5). Fouled Out—TCU Moore, Texas Caron-Goudreau. Rebounds—TCU 30 (Okonkwo 5), Texas 49 (Lang 14). Total Fouls—TCU 21, Texas 18. A—3,864.
Comments