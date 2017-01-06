No. 15 Texas is TCU women’s next challenge in Big 12 opening gauntlet

TCU continues the toughest opening stretch in the Big 12 Conference Saturday when the Horned Frogs (8-6, 0-3 Big 12) make the trip down I-35 to Austin to face No. 15 Texas (9-4, 3-0).
Tipoff at the Erwin Center is scheduled for 6 p.m.
After opening conference play at home against then-No. 12 West Virginia, TCU traveled to then-No. 24 Oklahoma before losing its third straight Big 12 matchup to Oklahoma State at Schollmaier Arena.
Though not ranked, Oklahoma State is among the teams receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
All three TCU losses were by at least 15 points.
Pulling one or two upsets among its opening five league games was always going to be a tall task for TCU, which has two more chances to knock off the Big 12’s big dogs, as a Wednesday visit to No. 2 Baylor looms after the Texas game.
“These are very talented teams, tough teams,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. “But there’s a plus, too. Down the road in conference play there will be a stretch of home games.”
TCU women at Texas
6 p.m. Saturday, Longhorn Network
