No. 15 Texas is TCU women’s next challenge in Big 12 opening gauntlet

2:47 Breaking down the Dallas Cowboys playoff picture and their path to the Super Bowl Pause

0:32 Ezekiel Elliott isn't worried about playoff inexperience

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

0:28 Cowboys DT Terrell McClain proves his ankle is healthy with Friday morning dance-off

2:24 Girls Soccer: Paschal gets a 5-1 win over San Antonio Incarnate Word in National Elite Prep Showcase

2:08 Incredible shooting by Nowitzki and Barnes

1:28 Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones on head coach Jason Garrett and the parable of peas and jello

0:54 No, Dak Prescott is not heading to Cabo this weekend

1:01 TCU forward Shepherd expects a lot from this team