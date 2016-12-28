TCU freshman forward Noi to redshirt this season

TCU forward Kouat Noi, a freshman from Australia who has yet to play in a game this season, will be redshirted and will compete as a freshman during the 2017-18 season, men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon said Wednesday.
Noi, signed in August, has been practicing with the team but was held out of TCU’s first 12 games while waiting for final approval from the NCAA Clearinghouse on his eligibility status. But with the start of Big 12 play looming, TCU coaches have chosen to stick with the 14 players who have helped the team post an 11-1 record heading into Friday’s game against No. 3 Kansas (11-1) in Schollmaier Arena (8 p.m., ESPN2).
“Kouat’s not going to play. He’s definitely going to redshirt this year,” Dixon said Wednesday. “That’s been decided. We’ve got the guys and we’re healthy.”
Noi, a 6-foot-7 forward, ranked No. 7 among the 2016 Australian signees by AusaHoops.com. A former member of the Australian Under-17 national team, he played last season at Montverde Academy Prep in Montverde, Fla.
