Despite injury, TCU’s Kyle Hicks closing in on 1,000-yard season

Despite missing most of one game with an ankle injury and playing hurt in another, TCU running back Kyle Hicks is close to 1,000 yards — a standard for running backs that he won’t deny is appealing, even if it’s not a priority.
“I’d like to get 1,000 yards. It would be a great accomplishment,” he said Tuesday in a press conference at the Liberty Bowl. “But the thing that matters most to me is getting the win for the seniors.”
Hicks enters Friday’s game against Georgia with 954 yards. The junior from Arlington Martin recorded four 100-yard games in his first sesason as the Horned Frogs’ starting tailback, including a breakout performance of 192 yards and five touchdowns against Baylor.
But in three games since, he hasn’t broken 60 yards or scored a touchdown. He was also limited in the Texas game by injury.
“My coach tells me all the time, it’s part of the job description, playing games where you tweak your ankle,” Hicks said. “You have to play hurt. It’s part of the job description.”
Hicks, called the team’s best player by coach Gary Patterson, also leads the Horned Frogs in catches with 42. He’s one of only four players nationally to lead his team in catches and rushing yards.
“Individually, my goal is to just go out there and make plays for my teammates whenever my name is called,” he said. “If I have to do it running the ball, catching he ball or blocking for my team, I just have to go out there and do it to the best of my ability, just leave it out there on the field and have fun while doing it.”
Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez
