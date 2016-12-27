TCU’s Bane earns Big 12 newcomer of week honor

TCU guard Desmond Bane was selected Tuesday as the Big 12 men’s basketball newcomer of the week. Bane earned the recognition by scoring a team-high 18 points to accompany seven rebounds and three assists in last week’s 74-42 victory over Bradley.
Bane also had a steal and no turnovers during the contest, which improved the Horned Frogs’ record to 11-1 in nonconference action heading into Friday’s Big 12 opener against No. 3 Kansas (11-1) in Fort Worth (8 p.m., ESPNU). Bane became the second TCU player to receive newcomer of the week recognition this season, joining freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher, who was honored Nov. 16.
Kansas guard Josh Jackson was selected Tuesday as the league’s player of the week after scoring 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting in last week’s 71-53 victory over UNLV. Jackson leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, at 15.6 points per game.
