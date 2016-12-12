TCU still getting votes in AP men’s basketball poll

For a second consecutive week, TCU (9-1) remained among the teams listed in the “receiving votes” section of Monday’s updated Associated Press poll. But the Horned Frogs received only eight points on this week’s ballots, which would have placed them at No. 31 if the poll extended past a Top 25. TCU received 33 points last week and would have been No. 29 in an extended poll.
Coach Jamie Dixon appreciates the national respect but acknowledged his team has “got to take some steps” in its two remaining nonconference games before opening Big 12 play on Dec. 30 against No. 3 Kansas (9-1) in Fort Worth.
“I can’t even look toward the first conference game. We’re not ready right now,” Dixon said. “But I believe we will be.”
