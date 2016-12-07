Carraway, Howard lead TCU selections on Big 12 coaches team

Defensive end Josh Carraway, who led the team in sacks, and linebacker Travin Howard, who led the league in tackles, were first-team picks from TCU on the Big 12 coaches all-conference team announced Wednesday.
Five other Horned Frogs players received second-team notice in voting by the league’s head coaches. The coaches could not vote for their own players.
The second-team selections included defensive tackle Aaron Curry, safety Denzel Johnson, safety Nick Orr, center Austin Schlottman and linebacker Ty Summers.
Four players earned honorable mention. They were running back Kyle Hicks, returner KaVontae Turpin, cornerback Ranthony Texada and punter Adam Nunez. Turpin earned recognition as Honorable Mention Special Teams Player of the Year.
Carraway’s sack total of eight placed him fourth in the Big 12. Howard’s 125 tackles were a conference-high and gave the converted safety back-to-back seasons of 100 tackles.
