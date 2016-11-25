TCU beats UT 31-9

Texas Christian quarterback Kenny Hill (7) throws during the first quarter against Texas at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. TCU won, 31-9.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson, left, and Texas head coach Charlie Strong, right, talk before the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
Actor Matthew McConaughey, left, talks with Texas head coach Charlie Strong, right, before the football game against TCU, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson (46) during the first half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU retained possession of the ball.
Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay (2) is brought down in the first half against Texas Christian at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. TCU won, 31-9.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) runs for a 41-yard touchdown during the second half of the game against Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
Texas Christian running back Kyle Hicks (21 is stopped by the Texas defense in the first half at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. TCU won, 31-9.
Texas quarterback Shane Buechele (7) carries the ball in the first half against Texas Christian at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. TCU won, 31-9.
TCU cornerback Ranthony Texada (11) breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Dorian Leonard (8) during the second half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU won 31-9.
Texas running back D'Onta Foreman, is stopped short of the goal line by TCU defensive end James McFarland (40) during the first half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) runs for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU cornerback Ranthony Texada (11) breaks up a pass intended for Texas wide receiver Dorian Leonard (8) during the second half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU won 31-9.
TCU head coach Gary Patterson calls to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU won 31-9.
Texas running back D'Onta Foreman (33) is pursued by TCU safety Nick Orr (18) on a 44-yard carry during the second half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
Texas safety P.J. Locke III (11) breaks up a pass intended for TCU wide receiver Emanuel Porter (1) during the second half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU wide receiver Jaelan Austin (15) is hit by Texas safety Dylan Haines (14) during the first half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU running back Darius Anderson (6) breaks away from Texas safety Dylan Haines (14) during the second half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU won 31-9.
Texas place kicker Trent Domingue (17) walks off the field after missing a field goal against TCU during the first half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay (2) pulls in a pass in front of TCU safety Nick Orr (18) during the first half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU wide receiver Daniel Walsh (83) pulls in a catch in front of Texas cornerback Kris Boyd (2) during the second half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU won 31-9.
TCU running back Darius Anderson (6) runs for a 70-yard touchdown during the second half of the game against Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU won 31-9.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) celebrates his 41-yard touchdown during the second half of the game against Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) leaps around Texas defender John Bonney (24) as he runs for a 41-yard touchdown during the second half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
TCU quarterback Kenny Hill, right, is lifted by teammate Matt Pryor (64) after his touchdown run against Texas during the first half of the game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
Texas head coach Charlie Strong, center, looks to the stands as he walks off the field with his team following the game against TCU, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Austin, Texas. TCU won 31-9.
