TCU’s Dixon talks about injury to Fisher

Bowl-winning TCU football team cheered at hoops game

    TCU expects to play the rest of the season without guard Jaylen Fisher, who will have surgery Thursday to repair a knee injury. Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon talked about the injury after a 96-73 victory Wednesday over Iowa State (video by Jeff Wilson).

TCU expects to play the rest of the season without guard Jaylen Fisher, who will have surgery Thursday to repair a knee injury. Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon talked about the injury after a 96-73 victory Wednesday over Iowa State (video by Jeff Wilson).
Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com