TCU’s Dixon talks about injury to Fisher

TCU expects to play the rest of the season without guard Jaylen Fisher, who will have surgery Thursday to repair a knee injury. Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon talked about the injury after a 96-73 victory Wednesday over Iowa State (video by Jeff Wilson).
Jeff Wilsonjwilson@star-telegram.com
TCU football coach Gary Patterson speaks Wednesday during an intermission of the Frogs men’s basketball game as the football team was honored for winning the Alamo Bowl last month (video by Jeff Wilson).
