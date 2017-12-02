Desmond Bane’s heat stroke wilts Yale as TCU goes to 8-0

Desmond Bane missed his first three shots on Saturday night, but once he started to warm he heated to a boil in no time.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Indiana dropped 18 points on Yale literally in a matter of moments while leading five other teammates in double figures in No. 23 TCU’s 92-66 victory over the Ivy Leaguers at Schollmaier Arena.
After missing his first three shots, Bane got his name in the scorebook with a 3-pointer at the 2:11 mark of the first half, and another with 38 seconds left in the half.
To open the second half, he dropped nine points on the Bulldogs in a little more than a 1:30 with two 3-pointers and three free throws. He hit another 3 a minute later.
Presto … 18 points.
How many Yalies out of the science building does it take to calculate the heat transfer of Desmond Bane?
“When he hits two in a row or three in a row, we definitely look to feed him,” Fisher said. “We know he can run them off real easy. We want him to take those shots.”
Kenrich Williams had what is more and more his standard, a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, Jaylen Fisher had 17 points and seven assists, JD Miller had 11 points, and Alex Robinson and Ahmed Hamdy contributed 13 and 12 points off the bench for the Frogs, now 8-0 to start the season.
TCU coach Jamie Dixon wants to get Bane more shots, too.
His numbers are off the charts.
Bane is shooting 70 percent from the field after going 5-for-9 against the Bulldogs, and 72 percent from 3-point range after hitting 5 of 8.
“We ran more plays for him, I think,” Dixon said. “I’m trying to understand why we don’t get more shots for him out of our motion and our transition.
“We do have good balance, but his numbers stand out. You’ve got to get him a few more looks.”
Dixon also liked the numbers out of his point guards, Fisher and Robinson, who combined for 12 assists and only one turnover.
Robinson left briefly in the second half after turning his ankle, but returned.
Yale (5-5), led by Miye Oni’s 18 points, endured scoreless streaks of 2:30 and another more than 4 1/2-minute stretch without a field goal in the first half. The Bulldogs endured the first, but the second was more troublesome as the Frogs took a 14-point lead into halftime.
TCU had a 14-2 edge on points off turnovers.
Robinson, meanwhile, showed a hot streak in the first 20 minutes with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting.
He finished off a 13-3 TCU run to end the half with a three-point play in the final five seconds, driving to the hoop with little resistance for a layup, foul and free throw.
TCU led by as many as 28, and didn’t let off the gas. Unlike earlier in the week against Belmont, when the Frogs built a 21-point lead, there was no trouble finishing off the Bulldogs.
SMU is next on the schedule on Tuesday at Schollmaier.
Bane will be there with his hot shooting stroke.
“He’s been in the gym a lot too,” said Williams. “It’s paying off, you can tell.”
YALE (5-5): Atkinson 6-8 3-4 15, Reynolds 0-10 0-0 0, Oni 7-12 0-0 18, Copeland 7-11 1-2 16, Phills 1-2 2-2 4, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Yess 1-3 1-2 3, Yates 1-3 0-0 2, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Swain 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 26-58 7-10 66.
TCU (8-0): Brodziansky 2-4 1-2 5, Miller 5-9 0-0 11, Bane 5-9 3-3 18, Fisher 8-10 0-0 17, K.Williams 5-8 1-3 12, Hamdy 6-8 0-1 12, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0, Noi 1-3 0-0 3, Dry 0-0 1-2 1, Olden 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson 6-10 1-1 13, Nembhard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-64 7-12 92.
Halftime—TCU 45-31. 3-Point Goals—Yale 7-25 (Oni 4-7, Swain 2-4, Copeland 1-1, Monroe 0-1, Yess 0-1, Phills 0-1, Yates 0-2, Reynolds 0-8), TCU 9-23 (Bane 5-8, Fisher 1-3, Miller 1-3, Noi 1-3, K.Williams 1-3, Olden 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Yale 27 (Atkinson 9), TCU 30 (K.Williams 10). Assists—Yale 16 (Copeland, Reynolds, Swain 3), TCU 22 (Fisher 7). Total Fouls—Yale 12, TCU 8. A—5,970 (7,201).
