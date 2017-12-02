Trinity rallies against Midland Lee to advance to state quarterfinals

Euless Trinity 34, Midland Lee 23
The Trojans rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to knock off the Rebels in a 6A Division I regional playoff game at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene on Saturday night. Trinity senior running back Courage Keihn gained 307 yards and had a pair of touchdowns. Trinity meets Allen (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at UNT’s Apogee Stadium in the state quarterfinals.
Key players: Laki Ellis ran for a touchdown and completed 7-of-9 passes for 159 yards and a score. Ellis led three second-half touchdown drives for the Trojans.
Key stat: Trinity amassed 449 yards of offense in the win. Midland Lee gained 461 yards, but several drives stalled deep in Trinity territory and the Rebels settled for a pair of field goals.
Records: Midland Lee 10-3, Euless Trinity 11-2
