Trinity offensive lineman Jason Vakasiuola (70) leads the team in the Haka in October. The Trojans have advanced their furthest in the playoffs since 2014.
Trinity rallies against Midland Lee to advance to state quarterfinals

By Brandon McAuliffe

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 02, 2017 09:46 PM

Euless Trinity 34, Midland Lee 23

The Trojans rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to knock off the Rebels in a 6A Division I regional playoff game at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene on Saturday night. Trinity senior running back Courage Keihn gained 307 yards and had a pair of touchdowns. Trinity meets Allen (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at UNT’s Apogee Stadium in the state quarterfinals.

Key players: Laki Ellis ran for a touchdown and completed 7-of-9 passes for 159 yards and a score. Ellis led three second-half touchdown drives for the Trojans.

Key stat: Trinity amassed 449 yards of offense in the win. Midland Lee gained 461 yards, but several drives stalled deep in Trinity territory and the Rebels settled for a pair of field goals.

Records: Midland Lee 10-3, Euless Trinity 11-2

