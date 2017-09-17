Cowboys Broncos 9.17.17

Dallas Cowboys players and coaches exit the field as severe lightning warning delay of game during the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, TX, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
A severe lightning warning delay of game during the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, TX, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) runs over Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the first quarter.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs through a tackle by Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Sean Lee (50) and free safety Byron Jones (31) during the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Damien Wilson (57) can’t bring down Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) during the first quarter.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) scores a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (33) during the first quarter.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first quarter.
Ezekiel Elliott had his worst game yet, managing only eight yards rushing on Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys strong safety Jeff Heath (38) slams heads with Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) during the first quarter.
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Sean Lee (50) signs autographs before the game.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott walks off the field Sunday after gaining only 8 yards rushing on nine carries.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Broncos’ Von Miller. Prescott was sacked twice and threw two interceptions Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) fans are in the house.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) can't make the second quarter first down as Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) bring him down.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith (77) talks with Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) after the Denver Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys 42-17.
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin (70) offers a hand to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) while Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris (25) celebrates after tackling Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is ready to play after the Denver Broncos scored a second quarter touchdown.
Denver Broncos defensive back Will Parks (34) returns a Dallas Cowboys punt for 20 yards during the second quarter.
Some of the Denver Broncos fans go all out with their costumes.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) and offensive tackle Byron Bell (75) head to the lockers at halftime.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on the sideline during the third quarter.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) can’t come down with a Dak Prescott (4) pass during the third quarter.
Denver Broncos defensive back Will Parks (34) celebrates after stopping Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) from converting on fourth down during the third quarter.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) has to strip the ball from Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) to avoid the fourth quarter interception.
Denver Broncos tight end A.J. Derby (83) is called for a block in the back on Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Sean Lee (50) as running back Jamaal Charles (28) advances the ball.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) can’t come down with an end zone pass during the fourth quarter with Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib (21) defending.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) can’t come down with a fourth down pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter with Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby (29) defending.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) can’t come down with a fourth down pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter as the Denver Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys 42-17.
