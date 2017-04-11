Tony Romo Night, Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets, 4.11.17

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Leaving the court after the game, Tony Romo turns to wave to the crowd. The Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Tony Romo acknowledges the fans before the game. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) grabs a pass in the third period as the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Tony Romo is introduced with the Mavericks team. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo arrives at the American Airlines Center with his family prior to taking to court for pre-game shoot-around, plus sitting on the bench with the team as they play the Denver Nuggets, Tuesday.
Fans show their support for the ex-Cowboys quarterback. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel (3) and Tony Romo during warmups. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) passes 'cross court in the third period as the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Tony Romo and Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5, rt) gang up on Dallas Mavericks forward Nerlens Noel (3, c) during warmups. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Tony Romo gets the Mavs fired up after introductions. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) and Tony Romo get the Mavs fired up after introductions. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Tony Romo pressures Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) during pregame warmuos. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea (5) reaches for a loose ball in the third period as Denver Nuggets forward Juan Hernangomez (41) closes in. The Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris (14) shoots on a layup as Dallas Mavericks forward Nicolas Brussino (9) leaps to block in the third period as the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) passes under the net as Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) tries to defend, third period, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for the pregame shootaround and sat on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) shoots as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) leaps to defend, fourth period, as the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee (24) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) in the fourth period as the Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Mavs owner Mark Cuban (l), Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) watching, holds Tony Romo back from entering the game dring the final seconds. The Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Mavs owner Mark Cuban, left, pulls back Tony Romo, right from entering Tuesday night’s game.
Mavs owner Mark Cuban (l) holds Tony Romo back from entering the game dring the final seconds. The Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-91. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Mavs Maniac “Big Rob” with his cheek painted with Romo’s name and number. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Tony Romo arrives on the court, followed by Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41). Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, in a #9 jersey, was in the corwd cheering for Tony Romo. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
Mavs Maniac “Big Rob” makes a selfie with Mavs/Romo fans in the background. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo joined the Dallas Mavericks for pre-game shoot around, as well as sitting on the Dallas bench during the Denver Nuggets Mavs game, Tuesday.
