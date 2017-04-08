NASCAR practice at TMS 4.7.17

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, laying on a stretcher, is taken to the infield care center as a precaution after sliding into the outside wall of turns 1 and 2 during practice for the Monster Energy Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Friday, April 7, 2017. Busch was released and suffered no apparent injuries.
Crew members for NASCAR driver Kyle Busch make repairs to the right rear of his car after sliding into the outside wall of turns 1 and 2 during practice for the Monster Energy Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Friday.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, laying on a stretcher, is taken to the infield care center as a precaution after sliding into the outside wall of turns 1 and 2 during Friday’s practice for the Monster Energy Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon races down the front stretch during practice for the Monster Energy Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver Jimmie Johnson answers questions during a press conference Friday.
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski exits the newly reduced banked turn 1, down from 24 degrees to 20 degrees, during practice for the Monster Energy Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer races down the front stretch during practice Friday.
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer is delighted to have a resurgence of his racing career, evidenced by three top-10 finishes in his past four races.
NASCAR driver Corey Lajoie enters the newly reduced banked turn 1, down from 24 degrees to 20 degrees, during practice for the Monster Energy Cup race.
NASCAR driver Chris Buescher races down the front stretch Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch leaves his garage stall for the infield care center as a precaution after sliding into the outside wall of turns 1 and 2 during Friday’s practice for the Monster Energy Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Busch was quickly released and suffered no apparent injuries.
NASCAR driver Landon Cassill races down the front stretch during practice.
NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski autographs memorabilia for fans Friday at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR driver David Ragan enters the newly reduced banked turn 2, down from 24 degrees to 20 degrees, during practice.
NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne prepares for practice on Friday.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick races down the front stretch.
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman prepares for practice.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch enters the newly reduced banked turn 2.
Crew members for NASCAR driver Kyle Busch make repairs to the right rear of his car after sliding into the outside wall of turns 1 and 2 during practice.
NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, looks over the damage to the right rear of his car after sliding into the outside wall.
NASCAR drivers Matt DiBenedetto, left, and Kyle Busch race into the newly reduced banked turn 2.
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer looks on from his garage stall.
NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer races down the front stretch during practice.
NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney heads to his car for practice.
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson races down the front stretch during practice.
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. exits the newly reduced banked turn 1.
NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick prepares for practice for the Monster Energy Cup race.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano enters the newly reduced banked turn 1 on Friday, April 7, 2017.
