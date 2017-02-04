Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Dak Prescott pushed all the right buttons during a remarkable rookie season that began with him as a fourth-round project of the future and ended with him replacing Tony Romo as the starting quarterback, leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record and having the best statistical season of any rookie quarterback in NFL history.
He did so on the field and in the locker room with his ability to bring the Cowboys together young and old.
Prescott continue to set the right tone Saturday night when he was named the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of Year in an upset over his fellow teammate, running back Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth overall pick who led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards.
Prescott brought Elliott to the stage with him and asked if could have a knife so he could cut the award in half.
Prescott also thanked the Cowboys offensive line, “the great wall of Dallas” for protecting him and opening holes for Elliott.
Prescott then thanked the other 31 teams for passing on him, allowing him to be picked by the Cowboys.
Prescott started all 16 games and posted 3,667 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. His six rushing touchdowns set a single-season franchise record by a Cowboys quarterback.
Prescott had the best completion percentage (67.8), touchdown-interception ratio (23-4), and passer rating (104.9) by any rookie quarterback in NFL history.
In leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 record, he tied Ben Roethlisberger for the most wins ever by a rookie quarterback.
He’s the first rookie and only the second player in NFL history to throw for at least 3,500 yards with fewer than five interceptions in a season. New England quarterback Tom Brady was the other.
The night was not all lost for Elliott who was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Year.
