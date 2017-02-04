Mavs have agreed to sign point guard Yogi Ferrell to a two-year contract

DALLAS – It appears Yogimania will be part of the Dallas Mavericks for quite some time.
After Yogi Ferrell’s spectacular four-game performances this past week, the Mavs have agreed to sign the 6-foot point guard to a two-year contract. The Vertical was the first to report the agreement, which Mavs owner Mark Cuban confirmed to the Star-Telegram.
"Yogi has been amazing,’’ Cuban said. "We think he can help the Mavs for years to come.’’
Cuban even admitted this past Wednesday that the Mavs would indeed keep Ferrell for the remainder of this season when he said: "I’m pretty sure that’s what will happen. It won’t be my final call.
"It’ll be coach (Rick Carlisle) and Donnie (Nelson, the president of basketball operations). It’s not a money issue, and so it’ll be up to them.’’
Ferrell’s contract can’t be signed until Tuesday – when his 10-day contract expires. The Mavs, a source said, are in talks with Ferrell’s agent in hopes of finalizing the contract on Tuesday, and those conversations are going well.
After Ferrell poured in 32 points in 39 minutes during their 108-104 victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, the Mavs were thoroughly convinced that they needed the diminutive playmaker on their roster beyond this season.
Signed to a 10-day contract on Jan. 28, Ferrell has been absolutely amazing since joining the Mavs. The Indiana University product has averaged 17.8 points and five assists, and is shooting 52 percent from 3-point range since his arrival in Dallas.
Thus, onlookers are stunned as to how Ferrell was not chosen by any team in last summer’s NBA Draft.
"I felt like I had maybe 10 out of 16 really impressive workouts with different teams, so I felt like I could sneak in (the draft), but it didn’t happen,’’ Ferrell said. "So I went down a list of options of teams that wanted me for their summer league and training camp and I went with Brooklyn.
"Not getting drafted, I was never down on myself. I stayed with it, I stayed in the gym and continued to work and just knew that my time was going to come.’’
The Mavs have gone 4-0 since signing Ferrell, as he’s injected the type of energy they’ve been seeking all season. That energy has helped the Mavs (20-30) climb right back in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.
"Obviously, he’s a great dude, and when things happen to good people you’re really happy for them,’’ Mavs forward Justin Anderson said. "And then outside of that he’s been good for our team.
"He’s picked up the pace, he’s smart. I’m happy for him.’’
Normally teams sign a player to a second 10-day contract before committing to him beyond that. But in Ferrell, the Mavs saw enough for them to break the mold and expedite the process.
Certainly, Ferrell gave the Mavs plenty of film to break down this game and his impact on their team.
*One day after signing a 10-day contract with the Mavs, Ferrell was in the starting lineup on the road last Sunday against the vaunted San Antonio Spurs. Ferrell held his own against Tony Parker and finished with nine points, seven assists and two steals, and also iced the Mavs’ 105-101 victory when he buried a pair of free throws with 7.3 seconds remaining.
*The very next night this past Monday against the world champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Ferrell outplayed All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, finishing with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals in 38 minutes during the Mavs’ 104-97 victory.
*This past Wednesday, Ferrell collected 11 points and five assists in 38 minutes as the Mavs ran past the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-95.
*In another spectacular breakout performance, Ferrell scored 32 points and picked up five assists during Friday’s triumph over the Trail Blazers. He was 11-of-17 from the field, including a jaw-dropping 9-of-11 from 3-point range. The nine 3-pointers tied a Mavs rookie franchise record set by Roderick Beaubois against the Golden State Warriors on Mar. 27, 2010.
Ferrell eventually signed with Brooklyn last summer and played 10 games with the Nets this season. But the bulk of his work this season came in the National Basketball Development League with the Long Island Nets.
That’s where the Mavs found him toiling, and offered him a 10-day contract. Obviously, the Mavs have gotten a great return on their investment.
"He’s hungry, man,’’ Anderson said. "He’s playing for something bigger than himself, obviously.
"He feels like he probably belongs in this league, and teams didn’t really take a shot on him.’’
It’s not just the numbers Ferrell has put up that has impressed the Mavs. It’s his poise, his temperament, and his ability to play like he’s been in the NBA for a few years.
Cuban said: "He has brought an energy and confidence that obviously is not expected from a ten day guy.’’
Injuries to guards Deron Williams, J. J. Barea, and Pierre Jackson was the impetus the Mavs used to pursue Ferrell, who already had a chip on his shoulders because he felt he should have been drafted.
"You never know what people’s internal motivation is and what that chip is on his shoulders,’’ Anderson said. "I’m just glad that whatever it is, it’s got him fired up and he’s bringing it every night.’’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments