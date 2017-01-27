TCU baseball practice

Players warm up as the TCU baseball team holds the first practice of the season at Lupton Stadium, Friday, January 27, 2017.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Players gather in the dugout.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Equipment managers Kristoff Rietig, Cooper Sholder, Drew Rapplean and Zach Cleinmark unwrap 20 dozen new baseballs.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
A basket holding 240 new baseballs is ready as the TCU baseball team holds the first practice.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Coach Jim Schlossnagle watches as his team practices.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Players stretch before practice.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Players warm up as the TCU baseball team holds the first practice of the season.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
TCU players run to the diamond as they warm up before practice.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Freshman catcher Zach Humphreys fields a throw.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Sophomore Luken Baker fields a grounder.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Michael Landestoy fields a grounder as the TCU baseball team holds the first practice of the season.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Players work on a base running drill.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Players warm up their arms.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Coach Jim Schlossnagle watches as the TCU baseball team practices.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Freshman Cal Coughlin works on a fielding drill.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Freshman Haylen Green dives to field a ball.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Coach Jim Schlossnagle (right) explains some technique to Austin Ingraham.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Senior Elliott Barzilli fields a ball at third base.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
The pitchers warm up holding towels while going through the pitching motion.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com
Coach Jim Schlossnagle watches batting practice.
Rodger Mallison
rmallison@star-telegram.com