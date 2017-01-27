Source says Ruff will be fired if Stars miss playoffs

It is surprising that he has lasted this long but a high ranking official within the Dallas Stars organization said if the team does not make the playoffs this season the club will fire head coach Lindy Ruff.
“He’s got to win,” the official said. “You can’t fire the other 23 guys.”
Ruff has one year remaining on his contract at $2 million.
Through 50 games, Ruff is the head coach of what is easily the most disappointing team in the NHL this season. Currently the Stars are 20-20-10 with 50 points, three points behind Calgary for the second and last wild card spot in the West.
Ruff has a .578 winning percentage with the Stars.
If the Stars fail to reach the playoffs it would be the third time in Ruff’s five years with the club of missing the NHL’s postseason. That is going to get a coach fired every time, regardless of circumstance. Check that - Cowboys coach Jason Garrett would be given an extension.
Stars owner Tom Gaglardi has paid too much cash - the team’s payroll of $70 million ranks 12th in the NHL - for such a bad season.
The Stars finished first in the NHL’s central division last season and were the top seed in the Western Conference with 109 points. They were eliminated in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals. It was the first time since 2008 the team won a playoff series.
The Stars have been been crushed by injuries throughout the season to their best players - Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Patrick Sharp, Jason Spezza et all. But even on the few times Ruff’s team has been healthy, they have not put together much of a stretch to establish themselves as a playoff team, which is what they should be.
Ruff was hired by Stars GM Jim Nill and Gaglardi in the summer of 2013. Before coming to the Stars, Ruff was the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres for 15 seasons.
In Ruff’s first season in Dallas, the Stars qualified for the playoffs to break the club’s embarrassing run of five straight years of missing the postseason. The following year - 2014-’15 - the team narrowly missed the playoffs in the same year forward Jamie Benn led the league in scoring.
Last season, the team took off and featured one of the best young groups of scoring forwards in Benn, Seguin, Spezza, Ales Hemsky, Patrick Sharp, and defenseman John Klingberg. The defense and the goaltending duo of Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi did them in a second-round series defeat a stronger, more physical St. Louis Blues team.
This season, the Stars have been chasing it from the start. Only once has the team had two more wins than losses - when it was 16-14-7 on December 29.
For a decent stretch of the season, Ruff had been trying to win by using the same up-tempo sytle that worked so well with talented skill players such as Benn, Seguin and the rest. But with so many of those players missing extensive periods because of injuries, the same style does not work with less-talented players.
Ruff has resorted to the similar defensive style he used in Buffalo for so long as a bridge to a time when/if the Stars actually get healthy.
The NHL is currently at the All-Star break, and the Stars return to their schedule on Jan. 31 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the American Airlines Center.
The Stars have 32 games remaining to make the playoffs, and save Lindy Ruff’s job.
