Is Cruz taking credit for tax plan?; Cheers for firefighters; Support waiters and waitresses; Liking Cruz’s chances; Senior women gouged by parking charges

Is Cruz taking credit for tax plan?
Ted Cruz has chutzpah. On Dec. 28, he lauded accomplishments of the new tax plan for which he wants a pat on the back.
First, Obamacare’s individual mandate was never held unconstitutional. If it had been, repeal would have been unnecessary. Second, the tax bill’s effect is unknown except assuring that future Americans inherit higher national debt, individual tax breaks expire and corporate tax benefits continue indefinitely. Third, residents of high-tax states won’t be happy trading full real estate tax deductions for a $10,000 cap.
As the day’s editorial pointed out, working-class people can’t set aside money for 529 accounts. All that was done to create the right of the wealthy to broader private school tax-free accounts.
Don’t take credit for a tax bill until you know its impact. Cruz seems to like parades where he is grand marshal.
Marty Goldsmith,
Fort Worth
Cheers for firefighters
Watching the beautiful Rose Parade on TV New Year’s morning caused me to fight back tears. The float, commentators and thousands watching, both in person and on TV, honored the firefighters with great emotion. Not just the ones who risked their lives in the California inferno, but firefighters everywhere.
I blow kisses to them when I see them racing to a fire, and pray that they will return safely. The old saying, “everybody loves a sailor” should be replaced with “everybody loves a fireman,” because we do.
Lorna Parker, Benbrook
Support waiters and waitresses
Restaurant diners, please support your waiters and waitresses. A law is likely to come soon that would allow employers to determine how tip money is to be used. I believe this is very unfair. Tips have been used as a justification for low wages and are a substantial portion of employees’ earnings. Such a law would be an infringement on your right to determine where your tip money goes.
Donald Jacobson,
Fort Worth
Liking Cruz’s chances
Ted Cruz will be re-elected as senator. The folks here are mighty proud of the job he has done in the Senate. The tax plan will prove to be great progress in the growth of the economy.
I tire of the consistent downgrading of our elected officials.
Mary Clark,
Bedford
Older women gouged by parking charges
Nine senior women went down to the Stockyards to ride the train and did not see any place to pay for parking. One lot keeps an employee hidden in a truck who waits for you to leave and then gives out $75 notices for the parking.
After receiving two of these notices (one for each car) we followed the instructions to appeal. Their phone numbers don’t work and they did not reply to my fax or email. They did respond by snail mail to the drivers and reduced the charge to $55 each, but that is still ridiculous.
I took the liberty of going back at the same time of day and took pictures of the signs, which you could not read in the dark, and talked to the man giving out the notices.
It is a racket. Why couldn’t the parking lot just pay the guy to show you where you pay, since this parking lot is not free like downtown?
Alison Dolezal,
Mansfield
