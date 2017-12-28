Trump a success? Ask a liberal; Granger tax vote ‘irresponsible’; A wish for peace during the holidays; Trump: A threat to the free world?; What did the bears do to you?

Trump a success? Ask a liberal
I can tell President Trump is having success by the amount of hysteria on the left.
A letter writer suggested Americans will vote a straight Democratic ticket. Why would anyone want to go back to rampant illegal immigration, policies that make us less secure in regards to terrorism, an ineffective foreign policy that did nothing to stop our enemies from becoming armed with nuclear weapons, a stagnant economy, and an administration that sided with anti-police hate groups?
Another reader asks for country over party, yet the other party’s 2016 candidate was proven without a doubt of lying to the FBI (even though she was not charged).
Never miss a local story.
The Democrats and a willing media have looked for over a year now, and it infuriates them they have nothing on President Trump.
Walter McCoy, Arlington
Granger tax vote ‘irresponsible’
Rep. Kay Granger voted for a fiscally irresponsible tax cut bill. We are running large federal deficits each year, but recently she voted for a large increase in defense spending, and now taxes are being cut.
It’s fiscally irresponsible leadership, the kind of money management that doesn’t work at home and doesn’t work in government either.
The bill cuts the tax on estates over $11 million/couple (the current limit on estate tax). It’s a very rich man tax cut without any new jobs added.
Steve Hadley, Benbrook
A wish for peace during the holidays
I don’t believe in hate. We all sin in our lives. None of us are perfect, except God. We can’t change who we are. We were created in his image, not by magic.
This Christmas, I wish everyone peace, and that God will put much love in our hearts!
Ava Vanderpoel, Benbrook
Trump: A threat to the free world?
Let us hope when the tax cuts for the wealthy are signed by President Trump, Congress will do their constitutional duties and act on the results of the investigation of Russia’s actions.
Have we forgotten that Putin is a Communist who murders or imprisons anyone who opposes him? The real question that needs to be answered is why does Donald Trump have such admiration for this dictator?
Why did he withdraw from the Pacific Trade Agreement, which was formed to offset the threat from communist China? Why has he gutted the State Department, the extension of American influence in the world? I believe this man is a threat to our country and the free world.
Dennis Tilly, Weatherford
What did the bears ever do to you?
Bear hunting is a misnomer. I have been on a photo excursion in Kodiak, Alaska, and taken pictures of grizzly bears as close as 15 feet.
They are not harmless but ignore people unless they are provoked. Bear hunting should be called bear shooting.
You bear shooters love to shoot a defenseless animal and bring home the dead skin. As a gun owner, I am surprised the NRA would advocate for this.
Frankie Manley Andrew,
Fort Worth
Comments