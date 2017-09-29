Cheers and Jeers

Cheers: To Richard Sybesma, recently retired head swim coach at TCU. The nearly 40 years you gave to the Horned Frogs was amazing. The swimming community in Fort Worth never realized what a gem we had in you. Even in retirement, you’re still the head of all competitive swimming in Fort Worth.
Chuck Burr, Fort Worth
Cheers: To North Richland Hills emergency responders who treated my husband Sept. 9, when he went into cardiac arrest and suffered a serious head injury. Your insistence that he be taken to the hospital with the trauma team was a lifesaver. You are truly the best!
Dolores Webb, North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Pamela and all the employees at the AT&T store on Wilshire Boulevard in Burleson. They went out of their way to help us with our new phones and new TV service, making sure we had the proper safety film and cases. Great service.
David Schelkle, Crowley
Jeers: To officials at a charity event for rewarding people who preregistered with goody bags but intentionally denying goody bags to those who donated $5 more to register late. That was mean-spirited.
D. Scott Sims, Arlington
Cheers: To Dr. Robin Carson of Carson Hearing Care. A tremendous thank you for your continued years (four) of caring for my hearing. I am amazed by the compassion, professionalism and efficiency y’all exhibit!
Robert West, Benbrook
Jeers: To the cost of litter. Have the city pick up yard sale signs and send the owner a ticket for littering. They have the address.
Don Lane, Grand Prairie
Cheers: Thanks to Bob and Annette for moving an 87-year-old.
Eddie Geisel, Pantego
Cheers: To the current Tarrant Actors Regional Theatre production of “Laura.” It’s an intriguing murder mystery with a talented cast, an evocative set and a great plot. We really enjoyed the play and appreciate that such a fine presentation is available in Fort Worth.
Barrett Edstrom, Fort Worth
Cheers: The vacant building on the corner of Jacksboro Highway and Ephriham Avenue was once a Walgreens. All the employees gave good service, especially the pharmacy and Adolf Makia. His staff of employees was always helpful, and they’re truly missed.
Dorothy Russell, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Dr. Christopher Mann and his staff at Eagle Medical Centers. If not for them, I would still be working in lots of pain. Dr. Mann’s knowledge of workers’ compensation protocol is unsurpassed
Pete Sikora, Fort Worth
Cheers: To H-E-B Grocery Co., which has been wonderful helping people affected by Harvey. They have done so much for so many. Now they are headed to Florida to help Publix, a Florida-based chain, get back on their feet. I feel very fortunate to work for such a generous company. Thank you, H-E-B!
Penny Kervin, Fort Worth
Jeers: To those in the path of hurricanes who don’t think to lower their American flags before the storm. There are days of warning so they can’t say they were caught off guard. I’m sick and tired of seeing American flags on television being battered and tattered!
Leslie Phillips, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Paul Dornan for delaying his retirement in order to save countless lives through the nanotechnology method of delivering medicine to cancer tumors.
Tommy Foster, Arlington
Jeers: To the city of Arlington for cutting the property tax rate a half-cent, which means a $9 million increase in the effective rate and then $10 a month more for water, sewer and drainage.
Robert Kenan, Arlington
Cheers: To the beautiful couple who bought my sister and me breakfast on Aug. 23 at IHOP on South University Drive. I had come from a doctor’s appointment after receiving a very good report, and this was the cherry on top of my day. May God bless each of you as you had blessed us. Thank you.
Evelyn Taulton and Mildred Fisher, Fort Worth
Cheers: To the wonderful party that paid for our lunch at Cotton Patch Cafe on Tuesday, Sept. 19, on our 62nd wedding anniversary. May you be as truly blessed as we have been.
Carole and Ken Murray, Fort Worth
Cheers: Blessings to the gentleman who bought my lunch on Monday at Cousin’s Bar-B-Q. It made my day. I hope he had a wonderful afternoon. I will pay it forward.
Shirley Green, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Saginaw Elementary School. Ms. Beene, our terrific principal, along with her great staff of teachers teach our greatest asset: our children. Together with all the teachers in Texas, they strive to instill knowledge, arts, math, and science in the future of our state and country.
Bill Brown, Saginaw
Cheers: Many heartfelt thanks to the gentleman who paid for our meals Sept. 17 at On The Border in Burleson. Your kindness shall never be forgotten. We are grateful.
Patricia Smith, Fort Worth
Cheers: To one of my favorite places in the city: the Amon Carter Museum porch and courtyard. The “Party on the Porch” was great! The art, the view, the landscape, the music and the atmosphere all made for a cool evening.
Jim Hargrove, Fort Worth
Cheers: For columns by Leonard Pitts Jr. He makes so much sense to me.
Larry Goodman, Fort Worth
Cheers: For teachers who recognize students in Cheers & Jeers. Stuart Sumner’s cheers bring a smile to my face every time I read your words of encouragement and appreciation to them.
Deirdre Petty, Fort Worth
Cheers: To Sun Painting. A hardworking team led by Jose worked hard to repair, replace rotted wood, and paint our entire house in less than three days. We are thrilled with the results.
Joe and Donna Claunch, Arlington
Jeers: To WFAA/Channel 8 for pre-empting good family programming to show a football game that was concurrently broadcast on ESPN. Then WFAA failed to provide an alternate viewing time for DVR or realtime viewing. Bad, bad, bad.
Ken DuBoise,
North Richland Hills
Cheers: To Dr. Jimmy Davis at Arlington Heights Animal Hospital. Recently, we had to make the excruciating decision to say goodbye to our elderly dog. His empathy and compassion not only enabled Gracie to pass comfortably but also made that moment far less traumatic for us.
Debbie Angle, Aledo
Jeers: To a utility company that, after repeated inquiries from a Windemere HOA board member, has yet to repair two large holes they cut out in the Placid Circle driveway in our neighborhood. After more than two months, it continues to be unsafe and inconvenient
Carol Hubbard, Arlington
Cheers: A very heartfelt thank you to all the doctors, nurses, therapist and techs at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance for the kind and compassionate care they gave to my mother. Definitely a five-star staff! We appreciate everything you did.
Jeff and Julie Hoover, Keller
Jeers: To the Texas Rangers. We pay for a reserved parking spot due to our work schedule. When someone parked in our spot, they threatened to tow us unless we parked somewhere else. Nothing happened to the guy parked in our spot. His car was still there when we left.
Laurie Lewis,
Arlington
Jeers: To WFAA/Channel 8 for opting to air the Cowboy game (already airing on ESPN) Monday night instead of “Dancing With the Stars.” Their solution: Put the show on an alternate channel that many cannot access, or wait a week and watch it on abc.go.com. How do you vote a week later?
Sue Haynes,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To the Dallas Cowboys for making a statement but not doing so during the national anthem. Good job, guys.
Jayne Goodrow,
Fort Worth
Cheers: To McFadden Electric, Steve and Adam. They went over and beyond fixing lights at the American Legion Post No. 297 in Benbrook. Thank you guys so much!!
Sheila Christoph,
Benbrook
