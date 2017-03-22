Trump’s golfing; tax returns; Granger town hall; Supreme Court; short-term rentals

Trump’s golfing
President Trump is setting records with his number of his golfing weekends.
He has played golf 10 times at his Florida Mar-a-Lago Resort area courses in his first two months as president.
The frequency of Trump’s golfing is notable because he vigorously criticized President Obama for golfing too frequently.
During the campaign, Trump said that if elected he would be so busy with work that he would not have time to play golf.
Despite the numerous major pending national issues, on most weekends so far, Trump has taken his family and staff on Air Force One to his Florida resort, where he spends considerable time golfing.
Americans should now realize that golf and resort living are Trump priorities.
While Trump is calling for massive cutbacks in essential human services, taxpayers are paying for his golf obsession and his expensive resort lifestyle.
Elections have consequences, but so does bad leadership.
Doug Harman, Fort Worth
Tax returns
President Trump is wise to not release his tax returns. There isn’t a reporter or editor outside of the Wall Street Journal or Financial Times who could fathom them.
Burt E Ballentine, Keller
Granger town hall
U.S. Rep. Kay Granger hasn’t had a town hall meeting in several years and apparently has no plans to schedule one.
I was hoping to ask why she voted to overturn the ban on selling guns to the severally mentally disabled, why she supports the president’s plan to defund Meals on Wheels, PBS and the arts, and why she voted to allow corporations to dump their toxic waste in our lakes, rivers and streams.
I understand why she’d be afraid of angering the NRA, but it’s beyond me why she’d even consider taking campaign money from the very industries that will ensure that her grandchildren will be forced to breathe benzene-polluted air and drink fracking-fueled contaminated water.
Sharon Austry, Fort Worth
Supreme Court
The United States Senate is wrong to be voting for President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. The Senate did not even take a vote on President Obama’s nominee.
Our country is made up of two parties, and each should have a voice. Otherwise, we have a dictatorship.
I am very angry at the Republican Party for this, and I hope the American people will remember it when voting.
The Democrats do not treat Republicans like this. At times, Republicans can be mean, and it certainly shows here.
Lois Campbell, Hurst
Short-term rentals
Senate Bill 451 by state Sens. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, and Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, is poorly written and should be objectionable to over-burdened Texas property owners.
The bill would limit the ability of cities and counties to restrict short-term property rentals.
If one reads the bill, there are sufficient loopholes in it to negate its intended purpose, which seems to be to usurp local municipal authority over property use.
The bill is poorly written and should be withdrawn.
Thomas Lupinacci,
Arlington
