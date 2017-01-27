Greene on Clinton; police behavior; Mexico tax; hear both sides

Greene on Clinton
I have met former Arlington Mayor Richard Greene. I like and respect him, but we often do not see eye-to-eye.
His Jan. 22 column (“History will dismiss noise and nonsense of the past 60 days”) is one of those times.
He states Hillary Clinton has been mired in a lifetime of corruption and frequent investigation.
He leaves out the fact that none of those investigations has ever uncovered any offense for which she could be indicted.
Frequently, those investigations have revealed no evidence of anything.
Either she is nowhere near the evil mastermind Republicans have painted her as, or Republican investigators are lousy investigators.
I have no problem with people who don’t like Clinton’s policy positions or factual past actions, but the constant character assassination she has endured is not productive, responsible or accurate.
Eugene Chandler,
Arlington
Police behavior
Body cam video shows Fort Worth police Officer William Martin asking Jacqueline Craig why she doesn’t teach her son not to litter. Martin had no idea if the 7-year-old had littered.
When Craig said no one had the right to put his hands on her child, Martin responded “Why not?”
Are you kidding me? Is this an example of good police work in Fort Worth?
Ask yourself how you might react in this situation. I might raise my voice as Craig did, and that seems to be all that’s needed to be arrested by Martin.
In my opinion, Martin provoked and then assaulted Craig and her daughters and gets a slap on the wrist.
Until police management and good officers speak out against such terrible policing, how can the community be expected to trust them?
Gail McCoy,
Fort Worth
After watching the body cam video of Officer William Martin from Dec. 21, I am absolutely mortified and disgusted that this type of behavior took place.
It is the officer’s duty to serve and protect and diffuse difficult situations and not taunt and escalate the situation. His questions and reaction to Jacqueline Craig (and others) were beyond absurd and should not be tolerated.
Officer Martin needs to be held accountable for these hideous actions and his poor judgment.
I am sad and afraid for our African American friends who live in fear of police.
I am ashamed of our police officers who behave this way. I am proud of and humbled by the service of the ones who do not.
We can do better.
Jill Holland,
Fredericksburg
Mexico tax
President Trump’s idea for a 20 percent import tax on all goods from Mexico to pay for the $15 billion border wall would have a devastating impact on Texas economy.
The Texas and Mexican economies are linked together, and such a tax would seriously harm our state.
Furthermore, we consumers would actually pay the tax through higher costs for the many Mexican goods we consume.
Many Texans already question both the wisdom and effectiveness of the planned border wall.
We should demand that our congressional representatives oppose Trump’s proposed 20 percent tax on Mexican imports.
Douglas Harman,
Fort Worth
Hear both sides
Sara Pintilie is right when she writes that fewer people seem to want to hear both sides of the story anymore. (“Journalism is in constant state of anxiety,” Thursday)
National Public Radio (NPR) and the PBS Newshour on TV always present both sides of the story in depth.
If the public at large, especially here in Texas, would stop watching Fox News 24/7 and move their radio dials from the right-wing radio pundits to NPR, they would have a better perspective.
Patricia J. Crouse,
North Richland Hills
