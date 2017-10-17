metoo can be a powerful statement

In light of the inexcusable alleged actions of Harvey Weinstein, many high-powered individuals have been speaking out about sexual assault.

Actress Alyssa Milano brought life to a Twitter hashtag campaign #metoo, providing an avenue to “give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem.”

The Twitter campaign expanded to other social media platforms as women, men and gender neutral people from all walks of life, ages, races and creeds spoke out about being sexually harassed or assaulted.

A startling number of victims have faced sexual harassment or assault in their jobs, home life and/or in public.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Being harassed while walking on the street and/or groped during a social gathering is unfortunately more common than all of us would like to think it is.

The Weinstein scandal has brought a long-stigmatized topic to the surface, which may make people more comfortable about sharing their stories of sexual assault and harassment.

Sharing stories can lead to more reporting. For so long, victims of sexual assault or harassment push the crime aside because of stigma, or humiliation.

This #metoo campaign, in conjunction with other efforts both locally and beyond, can put a stop to these external influences.

More Videos 3:56 Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! Pause 0:41 Shotgun-toting suspects robbed a cashier in Grand Prairie 1:25 Tiny horses became an obsession for Buda man 0:41 He believes the credit card skimmer got him before. But not this time. 1:55 Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 0:37 Texas police officer slips, nearly hit by car in icy weather 2:28 How does the FBI learn to diffuse bombs? Here at the Hazardous Devices School 3:00 Confronting child abuse in Tarrant County 0:30 All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 1:37 Watch out, Amazon. Bell Helicopter is getting into the drone delivery business Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter. Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse Actress Alyssa Milano got an idea from a friend of a friend on Facebook to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She took the idea to Twitter, posting: "If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet." The hashtag #MeToo was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours, according to Twitter. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

There has been a recent push for awareness of sexual harassment and assaults on college campuses. The scandal at Baylor opened eyes with respect to how isolating a campus can be for victims of sexual crimes.

An increase of sexual assaults was recently reported at several North Texas universities. Though an increase is never good, it does usually indicate a spike in awareness and a destigmatized environment. Reporting the incident is one of the first steps of reducing the crimes.

Telling your own stories, if you are comfortable doing so, can help someone find the courage to do the same.

And the sheer volume of response with the #metoo hashtag has power — let’s wield it for change.

With the looming changes ahead for Title IX — the federal office that handles sexual assault claims on university campuses — make sure your local state representative knows your thoughts on what could make a safer campus for all. And beyond Title IX, what makes for a safer environment for all.

Every #metoo is a brave step toward a better place for women, and that should never lose steam.

If you feel the time is right for you to share, do so and know you are not alone.