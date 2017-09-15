Listen, learn and ask about FWISD bond

You might have heard of the upcoming Fort Worth Independent School District bond election.
School bond elections are kind of a sticky subject with Fort Worth residents, and the proposed bond of almost $750 million is an eyebrow-raising number.
The school’s master plan has two parts: a “penny swap” in the district’s tax rate and the bond package.
The “penny swap” will be the reason the bond election won’t cause a tax increase, but almost $750 million is still a significant chunk of change being used toward better FWISD schools.
You might want to learn up on which schools get what.
Luckily, FWISD officials are there to help. On their websites, residents can find one-sheet assessments of what is needed at each school.
Town halls are being held — each focused on a specific high school, where Superintendent Kent Scribner and school board members are there to explain the bond, the “penny swap” and that high school’s needs.
So go.
Learn as much as you can about what is happening at your neighborhood school.
The “one sheets” are lacking in detailed synopsis of how the money will be spent, but FWISD officials have the information available if asked.
So ask.
Ask all your questions — even if you think they are silly.
We asked an extensive amount of questions (both silly and otherwise) and FWISD officials answered them helpfully.
They have done the research, they have giant binders that prove it, and people able to field questions and break down why almost $52 million is being spent on one school, or what exactly is a Tier 1 CTE Program.
Just get to know this bond issue, even if you don’t have children in an FWISD school; it will most likely affect everyone if passed.
Knowing as much as possible will help you decide if that $750 million and the “penny swap” is worth voting “yes” in November.
