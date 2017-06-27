Investigate voter fraud? Fine, but don’t ruin mail-in voting

“The right to vote is sacred in this country, and ensuring the integrity of the ballot box is one of the most fundamental functions of government,” Abbott said as he tapped two Tarrant County lawmakers to head efforts in cracking down mail-in ballot fraud in Texas.
Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, and state Sen. Kelly Hancock, R-North Richland Hills, are undertaking an important task that looks straightforward, but it’s far from it.
Nobody disagrees that voter fraud undermines the integrity of the elections and voters’ trust in the electoral system.
But as in everything involving politics, this issue should be approached with a strong mindset of not only eradicating the problem but also making sure voters who depend on this system to cast their ballots are not affected.
If someone knowingly took advantage of this system, then that person should face penalties as stipulated by law. However, it is crucial that state legislators protect the right of every Texan and do not pass laws that will make it more cumbersome and difficult to vote.
Goldman and Hancock agree on the importance of this issue that will be discussed as part of the 30-day special session that gets underway in Austin in three weeks.
After all, what voters deserve is a strong and trustworthy system that guarantees all voices are heard in every election across our state.
