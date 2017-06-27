Frogs give fans four years of College World Series memories

For most college sports fans, June is the time to talk about football recruiting and games in September.
For 15 seasons now, TCU’s baseball program has given Fort Worth much more to talk about, with dynamic coach Jim Schlossnagle and Lupton Stadium crowds that average 4,283, among the nation’s best.
The last four years have been even more remarkable.
In 2014, Horned Frogs fans were excited to go back to baseball’s eight-team College World Series. Then they made it again in 2015, 2016 and this year.
Four times in the last eight years, TCU made baseball’s unofficial Final Four.
This year, TCU won three games in Omaha and again came within a game of the final round. It was a thrilling season led by stars such as All-America catcher Evan Skoug, whose home run heroics led memorable playoff victories, reliable pitchers Brian Howard and Mitchell Traver, and injured slugger Luken Baker.
Only two teams have made the series four years in a row but never won: North Carolina and TCU.
Just being there is a dream. The Horned Frogs have given fans four years of wonderful midsummer dreams.
Comments