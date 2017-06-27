The TCU dugout reacts after losing to Florida in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. Florida won 3-0.
The TCU dugout reacts after losing to Florida in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. Florida won 3-0. Nati Harnik AP
The TCU dugout reacts after losing to Florida in an NCAA College World Series baseball elimination game in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, June 24, 2017. Florida won 3-0. Nati Harnik AP

Editorials

June 27, 2017 5:00 PM

Frogs give fans four years of College World Series memories

THE EDITORIAL BOARD

For most college sports fans, June is the time to talk about football recruiting and games in September.

For 15 seasons now, TCU’s baseball program has given Fort Worth much more to talk about, with dynamic coach Jim Schlossnagle and Lupton Stadium crowds that average 4,283, among the nation’s best.

The last four years have been even more remarkable.

In 2014, Horned Frogs fans were excited to go back to baseball’s eight-team College World Series. Then they made it again in 2015, 2016 and this year.

Four times in the last eight years, TCU made baseball’s unofficial Final Four.

This year, TCU won three games in Omaha and again came within a game of the final round. It was a thrilling season led by stars such as All-America catcher Evan Skoug, whose home run heroics led memorable playoff victories, reliable pitchers Brian Howard and Mitchell Traver, and injured slugger Luken Baker.

Only two teams have made the series four years in a row but never won: North Carolina and TCU.

Just being there is a dream. The Horned Frogs have given fans four years of wonderful midsummer dreams.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New aquarium sparks new life for Ridgmar Mall

New aquarium sparks new life for Ridgmar Mall 2:50

New aquarium sparks new life for Ridgmar Mall
Charles L. Bronson's film footage on day of JFK assassination 0:18

Charles L. Bronson's film footage on day of JFK assassination
Minister speaks out on race at Fort Worth City Council 1:23

Minister speaks out on race at Fort Worth City Council

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos