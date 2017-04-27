‘Constitutional carry’ is among viable gun bills

Second Amendment advocates have reason to be happy about the way the current legislative session has gone so far.
Heading into the home stretch, at least 15 gun-related bills have a decent shot at final floor debate, if not passage before the session ends on May 29.
The House is scheduled to debate at least two gun bills next week.
House Bill 300, by Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, would sharply reduce fees for a first-time or renewal handgun license, setting each at $40. The bill also sets new discounts for applicants who are 60 or older.
HB 300 is scheduled for floor debate on Tuesday. A similar measure, Senate Bill 16, has already been approved by the Senate.
Also set for debate on Tuesday is HB 435 by Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, which extends legal protections to volunteer emergency services personnel who are licensed to carry handguns and carry them in the course of their volunteer duties.
Waiting in the wings is the grandest gun bill of them all, HB 1911 by Rep. James White, R-Hillister. It would do away with required licenses to carry handguns. The concept is called “constitutional carry,” because it’s based on the assumption that the Second Amendment provides all the authority anyone needs to own and carry firearms.
Rep. Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford, filed constitutional carry bills in 2015 and again this year. His HB 375 received a committee hearing last month, but White’s bill is the one committee members decided to push.
If HB 1911 is successful, it will overshadow even the all-star gun bills from the 2015 session, one that allowed open carry of handguns and another that allowed concealed carry in buildings at state colleges and universities.
Eleven states already have constitutional carry.
Among other gun bills awaiting a chance at floor debate is HB 56 by Rep. Dan Flynn, R-Van, which would allow all first responders who hold a handgun license to carry a gun on the job. SB 1408 has the same purpose and has already passed the Senate.
Finally, HB 2583 by Rep. “Mando” Martinez, D-Weslaco, would make celebratory gunfire a Class A misdemeanor or a first-degree felony, depending on circumstances of the event.
