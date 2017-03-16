Will and Beto’s most-excellent road trip is refreshing

There is something to say about two people from different political backgrounds bonding over doughnuts, Whataburger and Johnny Cash.
Because of inclement weather in Washington, D.C., Texas Congressmen Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, and Will Hurd, R-Helotes, decided to road trip it up to the Capitol.
It took them about three days, but during the adventure they took questions on Facebook Live from constituents and viewers.
Some of it was lighthearted and entertaining. They chatted about cars, their miniature piñata mascot and music.
But they also fielded questions, talked about policies and held a virtual town hall. Though they disagreed on many things, they had a discussion — not a standoff. Both stressed that members of Congress need to reach across the aisle and work together.
“We realized we agreed on more than we probably thought on the outset,” Hurd said Thursday. “I hope that our colleagues learn that what we found out in the last 36 hours is that ‘working together’ is not a dirty phrase. ‘Bipartisanship’ is not a dirty word. That people are going to actually reward you for thinking and reaching beyond your perceived limits.”
All politicians should take note. This is an entertaining and effective model to emulate.
