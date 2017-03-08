Dodging construction: worst Six Flags ride ever

Hold on, spring breakers.
We know you have been itching to ride the Titan or say howdy to Bugs Bunny, but your driving directions to Six Flags most likely have changed.
The annoying Texas 360 and Interstate 30 interchange is being revamped, i.e. joining us in this century, and construction is everywhere.
Navigating that area has never been a picnic. It is harder with all the lane closures.
Both eastbound and westbound East Lamar Boulevard and Avenue H are reduced to one lane at Texas 360. East Copeland Road is reduced to one lane between Ballpark Way and Six Flags Drive before being closed completely on the westbound side. Only eastbound traffic will be allowed.
Entrance and exit ramps for both Texas 360 and I-30 are very likely to be shut down at least once during spring break, so be prepared to find an alternative route and deal with unexpected traffic.
The frustration that comes with the construction will pay off, officials promise.
Also, the McDonald’s at Texas 360 and I-30 is gone.
Six Flags will be on spring break operating hours Thursday through March 19.
