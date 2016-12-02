Reasonable mental healthcare? Where?

2:04 Video of 7-year-old North Texas girl shooting first deer goes viral Pause

11:21 Killer speaks for first time since vicious 2001 crime

1:11 Crowley couple slain, adopted son arrested

3:17 Clarence and Charean recap the Cowboys win over the Vikings

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

3:07 53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

0:53 Maren Morris at SXSW 2016

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?