Five year-old Texas shooting victim just wants cards for Christmas

There's just one thing Ryland Ward wants for Christmas this year: holiday cards.
And maybe $1 inside each one.
Ryland is 5, one of the youngest survivors of last month's devastating Sutherland Springs church shooting.
He doesn't know yet that his stepmother and two sisters died in the Nov. 5 shooting at the First Baptist Church — the deadliest mass shooting in Texas, which left dozens dead and more injured.
Ryland is still in the hospital, recovering from being shot five times — once in the elbow, twice times in the stomach and twice in the leg. He has been having problems with his kidney and a shattered femur.
But his family wants him to have a Merry Christmas.
They are asking people to send him cards, each with a special greeting and a $1 bill so they can buy him a go-kart to use when his body heals.
"He also likes getting pictures from other children and their pets," according to a KSAT-TV story.
A gofundme.com account is set up to raise money for hospital bills for Ward. So far, more than $130,000 has been raised.
"He is 5 years old with a big heart for his other siblings, friends and family," the gofundme.com account states. "We have set up a bank account that will go directly for Ryland and all his expenses."
Christmas cards may be sent to: Ryland Ward, P.O. Box 174, Sutherland Springs, Texas 78161.
Ward's stepmother, JoAnn Ward, and her daughters, Emily, 7, and Brooke, 5, were among those killed in the shooting.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
