Missing for 11 years, West Texas woman found buried behind old racetrack

Naomi Miller disappeared in 2005, but it wasn’t until 2015 that her relatives reported her missing. And it wasn’t until this month that detectives got a break in the case.
Tom Green County authorities arrested her husband, Robert Miller, 45, on a murder charge last week. Then, on Wednesday, they found what they believed to be her remains buried behind an old racetrack near San Angelo.
Robert Miller had leased the property for about two years, starting in January 2006, a month after his 34-year-old wife disappeared, Tom Green County Sheriff David Jones said in a press conference with local media. The property used to be the San Angelo Speedway, a dirt track, according to KTXS-TV.
Jones said the discovery of Miller’s remains provided “closure, at least to know what happened.”
But much about the case remained unclear.
When asked why Miller’s family waited so long to report her missing, Jones said, “I can’t answer that question.”
Her relatives told detectives that she “just took off” in December 2005 after a family fight, Jones said, but none of her personal or banking records indicated any activity.
The break in the case appeared to come on March 1, when detectives interviewed a woman who was living with the Millers, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KTXS and local news website San Angelo Live!
The woman, Miller’s current wife, said the couple got into a fight the night Naomi Miller disappeared. Afterward, the woman told detectives, she saw Robert Miller carrying what she believed to be Naomi Miller’s body wrapped in bedding.
The woman remembered later seeing “freshly turned dirt” in the home’s backyard, according to the affidavit. She also told detectives that Robert Miller had threatened to kill his wife shortly before her disappearance, according to the San Angelo Live! report.
When interviewed by detectives, Robert Miller acknowledged getting in a fight with his wife but said she left the home with a boyfriend, the affidavit said.
The arrest warrant for Robert Miller was issued last Thursday, and he was booked into the Tom Green County jail that evening, according to jail records.
He remained in custody this week with his bail amount set at $501,000. He also faces a theft charge.
Ryan Osborne
