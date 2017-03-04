Illegal voting in Texas rarely results in prison time

Others convicted of voter fraud in the past have also received prison time:
Since 2005, the Texas Attorney General’s Office has documented 93 prosecutions illegal voting or voter fraud cases (not including Rosa Ortega's). That does not necessarily include all cases prosecuted at the district court level or cases that are pending. Eight of the 93 have resulted in people being sentenced to prison. None of them received sentences longer than Ortega’s eight years.
Avery Ayers (Five years)
Case closed October 2015 and was convicted of one count forgery out of Harris County. Sentenced to five years prison. He had been accused of tampering with a petition for candidacy in lieu of filing fee. He was paroled after about five months but is now in federal prison on a wire fraud conviction.
Debra Briseno (Five years)
Case closed June 2007 and was convicted of two counts illegal voting, one count tampering with a government record out of Dallas County. Sentenced to five years prison. Served 15 months in prison prior to parole. She was accused of registering multiple non-citizens to vote.
Elizabeth Martinez (Five years)
Case closed November 2009 and was convicted of of one count of illegal voting and possession of marijuana out of Starr/Brooks counties. Sentenced to five years prison. Served two years before she was paroled. She had been accused of voting illegally as a convicted felon.
Adrian Heath (Three years)
Case closed October 2013 and was convicted of one count illegal voting out of Montgomery County. Sentenced to three years prison. He had been accused of listing residence as hotel in order to vote in utility district election. Transfered to prison in March.
James Alan Jenkins (Three years)
Case closed June 2013 and was convicted of one count illegal voting out of Montgomery County. Sentenced to three years prison. Appeals court reviewing decision. Currently free on bond. He had been accused of listing residence as hotel in order to vote in utility district election.
Lorenzo Antonio Almanza (Two years)
Case closed June 2013 and was convicted of two counts of illegal voting out of Hidalgo/Brooks counties. Sentenced to two years prison. He had been accused of illegal voting. Was also serving time for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Served 28 months in prison.
Mario Manuel Medrano (Two years)
Casse closed November 2010 and was convicted of one count illegal voting out of Hidalgo County. Sentenced to two years prison. He had been accused of illegal voting, bribery and official misconduct. Also serving time on aggravated assault and theft of property convictions out of Hidalgo County. Served two years on all convictions.
Raul Reyna (Two years)
Case closed November 2009 and was convicted of one count of illegal voting out of Starr/Brooks counties. Sentenced to two years in prison. He had been accused of being voting illegally as a convicted felon. Served 10 months in prison.
Source: Texas Attorney General’s Office and Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
Comments