Texas woman bought contacts from a flea market, then went blind, lawsuit says

0:30 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, Feb. 15 Pause

0:16 Mansfield home destroyed by fire after reported explosion

2:03 Video Graphic: Wind turbines, how they’re built and how they work

1:24 Fort Worth resident chimes in on immigrant protest

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers

2:05 Colleyville Heritage pulls away from Aledo

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

3:07 Jeff Banister discusses impact Mike Napoli signing has on other Rangers