110-year-old WWII veteran will stay at home, thanks to online outpouring

Richard Overton will be able to stay in his home of 70 years, thanks to more than $124,000 in online donations.
The 110-year-old, who is believed to be the oldest World War II veteran, was facing a move out of his Austin home and into a nursing home because of his caretaker’s declining health.
But a GoFundMe fundraiser for around-the-clock care has raised more than $124,000. Now he’ll get to stay in his Austin home.
“It’s a relief that he will have care in his home and not have to leave,” Volma Overton Jr., Richard’s cousin, told the Austin American Statesman. “It’s a true blessing for Richard and for everyone who loves him.”
The family told the newspaper they are grateful for all of the support.
“He is happy, healthy and thankful for the caring and loving support that so many people unknown to him have given him in his effort to stay in his home,” the page reads.
According to a previous Statesman story, Richard Overton was born in Bastrop County in 1906 and was part of the all-black 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion in the Pacific Theater from 1942 to 1945. After the military, he returned to his home in Austin where he tells his neighbors about their local history.
“Richard still smokes cigars every day and has a few shots of whiskey,” Volma Overton Jr. told the newspaper. “We have no idea how long he will be around, but Richard says everything is left to God.”
