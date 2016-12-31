Families search for Fort Bliss soldiers missing since Dec. 19

0:26 Hunt County deputies chase suspect to Rockwall County before tires blow out Pause

3:10 2005 Cross Plains fire changed town, and volunteer fire department

0:42 Crews recover car that went off bridge on Loop 820

1:38 The pool at Joe T. Garcia's has a deep history

4:04 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams on the finale

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:28 Arlington Bowie grabs berth in FWISD title game over Wyatt

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:08 Mac Attack says Cowboys won't repeat '07 gag