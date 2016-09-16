Whataburger, DC in ‘friendly’ discussion over Wonder Woman logo

Some are calling it a war against an Amazon princess, but Whataburger says it’s friendlier than that.
The fast-food company says it’s in a “friendly trademark discussion with DC Comics over the recent redesign of Wonder Woman’s stacked W logo.”
The San Antonio-based company said it has used its Flying W logo — a creation from Corpus Christi artist Will Clay — continuously since the 1970s.
According to Forbes, Wonder Woman’s now familiar logo appeared in the early ’80s.
“The recent redesign of Wonder Woman’s stacked W logo has both made it appear more similar to Whataburger’s long-standing Flying W trademark and has been accompanied by nine new trademark applications, covering a much more substantial list of goods and services than just comic books, including a variety of food and beverage products,” Whataburger wrote. “For this reason, Whataburger has opened a dialogue with DC Comics about ensuring each party’s respective rights and interests are recognized and protected.”
The burger chain cautions, though, it’s doesn’t have a beef with the DC icon.
“Whataburger is not at war with Wonder Woman over her newly redesigned logo,” the company said in a statement. “In fact, Whataburger supports superheroes like Wonder Woman and her friends in the Justice League.”
Fans first met the Wonder Woman in 1941. Lynda Carter portrayed her on the 1970s TV show, followed by numerous voice actresses in cartoons. Gal Gadot starred as her in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and will reprise her role in the film’s sequels and her standalone movie that drops next year.
Whataburger said it anticipates a “positive discussion with DC Comics.”
“A resolution of that discussion ... will allow Wonder Woman to continue to focus her efforts on keeping planet Earth safe from evil villains while Whataburger continues to make delicious, 100-percent beef burgers,” its statement ended.
