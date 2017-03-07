New Texas Freedom Caucus works to be a voice for ‘liberty-minded grassroots Texans’

A handful of Tarrant County lawmakers have joined the newly-formed Texas Freedom Caucus in the Texas House of Representatives.
The group is geared to work with grassroots Texans to “amplify the voice of liberty-minded grassroots Texans who want bold action to protect life, strengthen families, defend the bill of rights, restrain government and revitalize personal and economic freedoms in Texas,” according to a statement.
“Go five blocks in any direction from the Texas Capitol, and you will see what interests are hard wired into the Austin establishment,” said Caucus Chairman Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler. “The mission of the Texas Freedom Caucus will be to hard wire liberty-minded grassroots into policy making in Austin.”
The 85th Legislature in Texas wraps up May 29.
State Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington, serves as vice chair, and state Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, serves as secretary-treasurer. Other local members include Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, and Jonathan Stickland, R-Bedford.
The caucus recently announced a number of priorities, including support for measures that: call for an end to abortion, support a transgender bathroom bill, protect religious freedom, allow more gun rights such as Constitutional Carry, ban sanctuary cities, limit state spending, enact property tax changes and reform the Child Protective Services system.
“The Texas Freedom Caucus chose these priorities because they represent the issues of concern to the ordinary Texans who work hard and pay the taxes that we spend in Austin,” Schaefer said. “Our mission is to empower the grassroots through close engagement before, during and after the legislative session.”
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments