Texas lawmakers will again consider ban on texting while driving

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response Pause

1:17 Train riders wish TRE a happy anniversary, along with suggestions

2:37 Rural health care, the challenges of a small town doctor

0:22 18-wheeler veers off Stemmons Freeway and overturns

2:49 Cedar Hill eliminates Mansfield from 6A Div. II playoffs, 56-28

1:00 TCU's Sawyer on Frogs' young RBs

3:28 Kennedale slips by Midlothian Heritage 49-47 and into state quarterfinals

0:52 TCU QB Sawyer on 97-yard TD drive

1:06 TCU's Patterson on the win over Texas