Kennedale City Council candidates on May 6 ballot

Place 1
Charles Overstreet (i)
Age: 61
Occupation: Professor of Psychology, Department Chair of Behavioral and Social Sciences, Tarrant County College South Campus; consultant for North Texas veterans services and the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America
City of residence: Kennedale, Texas
Campaign email address: dr.overstreet@yahoo.com
Education background, including all degrees: B.S., M.S., Ph.D. University of Texas at Arlington
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Five years on the City Council; previously on the Board of Adjustments and the Planning and Zoning Commission; National League of Cities’ First-Tier Suburbs Committee; developed the Mental Health Assessment Program for the Veterans Court Diversion Programs in area counties.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Ran for Kennedale School Board in 2010
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? 1. Kennedale is facing significant water and wastewater infrastructure challenges. We have sections of the city that have old wastewater systems and reservoirs in need of costly upgrades and repair. The increases in water rates have placed a financial burden on the Citizens. We must find solutions for funding these while maintaining the system. 2. The development of the Southern area of the City will bring more homes into the utility system, spreading and lowering the cost to individual households. 3. The increase in households will attract business and increase the financial health of the City.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? The City of Kennedale is in the center of a rapidly growing area, with opportunities and struggles. The current election is a contrast of visions of how to move forward — controlled growth with a vision and plan or stagnation. My top priority is to continue managed development with the vision that was set forth in the Master Land Use Plan developed with input from the Citizens. The addition of homes, businesses, parks and trails in the Southern part of the City will not only improve the lifestyle of residents of Kennedale, but will improves the financial health of the City.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best-qualified candidate for this office?
My involvement in City government began as a member of the Board of Adjustments. This included training in zoning, planning and the role of the board in settling questions of land use. This experience was valuable in the issues that I dealt with on the Planning & Zoning Commission. To be effective, I studied community planning principles, attended seminars and participated in conferences at National League of Cities. The years I spent on these boards prepared me for service on the City Council and have helped me to understand the complexities of City Government.
Rockie Gilley
Age: 57
Occupation: Information Technology Consultant
City of residence: Kennedale, Texas
Campaign website: Kennedaleunite.com
Education background, including all degrees: Attended Tarrant County Junior College and University of Texas at Arlington, focusing on technical courses.
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: State Republican Party Delegate in 1992 and 1996; Tarrant County Republican Party Executive Committee, selecting delegates and alternates in 1996
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Chairman of Tarrant County Republican Precinct 2028
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? 1) The ordinary citizens of Kennedale lack representation on the current council; we need a council that reflects the diverse interests of the citizens in general. 2) Our water and sewer rates, among the highest in the state for comparable size cities, carry too large a share of new growth, and other expenses not directly related to water and sewer services. 3) The city has more new projects than the citizens can pay for, putting at risk the funding of basic city services such as police and fire department and maintenance of existing infrastructure for current residents.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? City Government in my opinion exists to serve the needs of the citizens as a whole, I will challenge the current council’s view that the citizens are to serve the needs of city government. I will work to reduce the cost of water and sewer by funding growth at a rate citizens can afford, and putting repairs to current customers ahead of adding potential new customers. I will work for transparency and openness in city government, the citizens will know where their money is being spent and what benefit they will receive. I want to keep the small town atmosphere.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I believe in representative democracy, not elitism, and will be a representative of the citizens as a whole, and work to improve our city by spending your money wisely for your benefit. I am a practical problem solver, with no other goal than to improve Kennedale. I have over 35 years of experience in the field of complex Information Technology Systems that support banking, energy and other vital components of our modern world that are tangible, not theoretical. Most of all I want a better Kennedale for the people that live here, including many family members and lifelong friends.
Place 3
Mike Walker (i)
Age: 63
Occupation: Psychologist/Administrative Director
City of residence: Kennedale
Campaign website: http://www.drwalkercitycouncil.com
Education background, including all degrees: B.S. double major in Biology & Bible from Oklahoma Christian University; M.Ed. - Counseling Psychology from University of Central Oklahoma; Ed.D. – Counseling from Texas A&M-Commerce; MBA – Health Care Management from Jones International University; Masters in Health Law from Shepard Broad Law Center at Nova Southeastern University; E.J.D. – Health Law from Concord Law School
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Currently elder at Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ, charter member of Kennedale Rotary Club, Oklahoma Christian University board of trustees and president of Oklahoma Christian University’s National Alumni Council; previously, Kennedale Planning and Zoning Commission, KISD Career and Technology Education Advisory Board, volunteer consulting psychologist for Kennedale Fire Department, president of Kennedale Athletic Booster Club and KISD 2004 Facilities Planning Committee
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Kennedale City Council Place 3 since 2014; KISD board trustee 2004-2013, the last eight years as board president;
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? 1) Growth – Kennedale must continue growing. More rooftops increase our property tax and bring in retail business, increasing our sales tax base. 2) Utility Costs – We need to repair older sewer lines to reduce waste water charges and explore innovative approaches to reducing our cost of water. For example, we need to explore negotiating a purchase contract for “lower cost” water from a neighboring city. 3) Communication – The city must do a better job of communicating with its citizens. Recently we contracted with a consulting firm to help with this problem. We also need to task our new city manager with improving communication.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? Growth is the “long-term” solution to our city’s financial problems. We need to close Kennedale Speedway and redevelop the southwest corner of Kennedale. More residential development helps (1) increase in property tax base; (2) helps defray utility repairs for existing neighborhoods and (3) pulls in more retail development, adding to our sales tax base. Growth must include accommodate adequate parks, green spaces, sidewalks, etc. that make the city more a better place to live and raise a family. I would also like the city to explore freezing the property taxes for those 65 years and older, similar to what we did with the school district.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I believe my education, business experience, years in the community and service to the community and make me the best qualified candidate for this office. I am a 32-year Kennedale resident who has owned his own business for 35 years. I have never sought higher office but chosen to serve my community for 13 years as a school board trustee, president of the school board and city councilman. My education is varied with doctoral degrees in law & psychology and a MBA.
Sandra Lee
Age: 55
Occupation: Mansfield school district truancy officer
City of residence: Kennedale
Campaign website: www.kennedaleunite.com
Education background, including all degrees: Associate of Arts from Tarrant County College
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: McDonald Southeast YMCA board of managers; tutor at a YMCA after-school program; previously volunteered on PTA boards, coached special needs students and coach in the MBA and KYA youth leagues in Kennedale.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Served as Tarrant County Prec. 7 justice of the peace; ran for House District 96 state representative
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? 1. Sewer and water rate- I believe we need a cap on the current rate to prevent another increase. That will give us time to evaluate the city finances and contracts. Once we know where we stand financially we can work on reducing the rates. 2. Single Member Council Districts- More localized neighborhood representation. At-large elections are not benefitting the citizens of Kennedale. 3. We need a balanced budget. We have a moral obligation not to spend more than we take in.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? My top priority is to end the concentrated power of our local government. Usually when you run unopposed or get appointed you forget who you really represent. Ronald Reagan once said that Concentrated Power has always been the Enemy of Liberty. The taxpayers are supposed to be in control and they deserve to be heard.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I believe I’m the best qualified because Kennedale needs a fresh perspective. Right now some taxpayers feel they are being ignored. I run for office because we need elections and no free rides into an elected position. Candidates having to campaign is what gets the citizens involved. Any candidate that can get the citizens excited and ready to vote is a qualified candidate. It’s not always about the War sometimes it’s about the Battle. Some see my previously races as losses I see them as getting more people involved in the electoral process.
Place 5
Frank Fernandez
Age: 61
Occupation: Small Business Owner
City of residence: Kennedale
Campaign website: VoteFrankCC@gmail.com
Education background, including all degrees: Bachelor of Business Administration with a degree in management and marketing
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: As a council member helped bring in QuikTrip, McDonalds, Burger King and Popeye Chicken to the former adult business area, also the 911 Memorial and a new city park on Sublet Road; volunteer cook at Kennedale High School football games.
Offices you have sought and/or held before: Served on City Council since 2011; previous served on Planning and Zoning Commission
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? Problems facing the city: increased cost of maintenance in older neighborhoods. Our reliance on residential property tax is too high. We need to broaden our commercial tax base. Too much land is occupied by blighted business. Solutions: increase the new homes and businesses in Kennedale to help defray the cost of maintaining streets and sewer lines in older residential areas. Continue to create incentives for businesses to move into Kennedale, similar to those that replaced the sexually oriented businesses at our north entrance. This area is now occupied by great businesses like, McDonalds, Burger King, Popeye and QT. These businesses generate more sales tax revenue than all six sexually oriented businesses.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? Develop quiet and beautiful nighborhoods like our latest residential development, The Vineyards. Help to recruit new businesses that will blend well with our residential city characteristics. Promote city projects that maintain and increase property value. Continue to lay the foundation for new businesses and great residential homes that will increase our city’s revenue.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I consider it an honor to serve the citizens of Kennedale. I owned and managed our family business for 20+ years. I am an innovator and willing to “look outside the box” for unique solutions to a problem. I am fiscally conservative and my voting record proves it.
Jan Joplin
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired from 30 years in the travel industry, the past 10 years as the account manager/acting travel manager at Alcon Labs
City of residence: Kennedale
Campaign website: kennedaleunite.com
Education background, including all degrees: North Mesquite High School; Braniff Education Systems Inc. travel school
Highlights of your current and past civic involvement: Interviewed for Keep Kennedale Beautiful Board 2016, Fine Arts Booster Club at Kennedale High School 2007-2011 (last two years president).
In 100 words or less, what are the three most critical problems facing the public office you are seeking and the solutions you propose to address them? 1. The 149%-272% water/sewer rate increase is a major issue. I want to reduce the rates and have a complete financial audit, then adjust slowly. 2. We need a City capital improvement plan with a financial analysis on every major project and before proceeding. Growth is good with wise financial planning and citizens’ awareness. 3. The city misled us about why the water rates increased. The city said $700,000-$800,000 was spent on a sewer replacement that drained the reserve causing the rate increase. I found it actually cost $285,913. I want the citizens to have accurate, honest, open, transparent information.
In 100 words or less, what is your top priority if elected to office? Water/Sewer rates & existing infrastructure. Reduce water & sewer rates by managing future development planning and other non-water related fees from the water fund. Existing water/sewer infrastructure needs immediate attention due to being ignored while spending over $1,000,000, from water, street and roadway impact funds on future planning for housing developments that may or may not ever happen.A financial cost to benefit analysis with contracts and agreements in place before spending and developing projects is critical to financial success.
In 100 words or less, why are you the best qualified candidate for this office? I believe all citizens and businesses should be respected, treated fairly, openly and honestly. It is the city's responsibility to make every effort to communicate all city projects and plans along with the funding required, available to the citizens. My background in travel management has given me 25 years of working with service issues, multi-level project management, multi-million dollar budgets, negotiating multi-million dollar contracts, international and domestic meeting planning, executive level strategies including emergencies, communication, expectations, personnel and vendor performance evaluations, promoting companies and people. My favorite part is helping people with their goals and seeing them succeed.
