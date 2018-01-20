Got an email from Twitter about interacting with Russia-linked content? Cornyn did

"Dear Senator John Cornyn," the email started, as so many have during the Republican's more-than-15-year tenure representing the state of Texas.
But this one was different.
It came from Twitter, and it notified Cornyn that he interacted with content published on the platform by Russia-linked Twitter accounts that attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election. According to the social media platform's company blog, that would make Cornyn one of 677,775 people in the U.S. who followed, retweeted or liked content from one of the 1,062 accounts Twitter identified and suspended after finding the accounts were linked to "a Russian government-linked organization known as the Internet Research Agency."
It's not exactly the type of email that the average citizen would want to share with all their friends. No, this seems more like a tuck-your-tail moment — a moment that might make one resolve under one's breath to be more vigilant in vetting the material one interacts with on social media.
Never miss a local story.
But that's not what Cornyn did Saturday morning.
He took a screenshot of the email and used it as a chance to take a shot at "social media," on the same social media platform he apparently interacted with the Russia-linked content. Twitter said it was not telling people which accounts or which specific Russia-linked content they interacted with, since the accounts were already suspended. That means whatever the content was, it's no longer publicly available.
Oh, and he also saved a shot for "the Press" in his tweet referencing the email from Twitter.
"Finally social media is waking up to manipulation of public opinion by our adversaries," Cornyn tweeted in response to his email from Twitter. "All of us need to step up to meet this challenge, especially the Press."
The 1,062 accounts Twitter announced it was suspending Friday are just the latest bunch to be suspended as part of Twitter's investigation. In all, Twitter has identified and suspended 3,814 accounts linked to the Internet Research Agency.
Those accounts posted 175,993 tweets, and about 8.4 percent of those tweets was related to the 2016 presidential election.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
Comments