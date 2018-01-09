Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin AP file photo
Sarah Palin AP file photo

Politics & Government

This 'conservative icon' is coming to Denton for dinner

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

January 09, 2018 08:52 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Denton

Former vice-presidential candidate and governor of Alaska Sarah Palin will dine in Denton next month as the featured speaker at a Denton County Republican Party event.

Palin will give an address at the party's annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10, according to a news release, which also calls Palin a "conservative icon."

The ticketed event begins at 5 p.m. and will be at the Denton Embassy Suites hotel. It includes a meet-and-greet with local candidates and current GOP officeholders. individual tickets are listed at $125 on the party's website.

Palin resigned as governor of Alaska in 2009 and was the keynote speaker at the first Tea Party convention in Nashville, Tenn., where she said the Tea Party movement is "the future of politics" in America, according to Fox News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Other members of the Palin family have made more news than she has recently, though. Her son Track pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony assault charge in a a case involving a dispute with his father, Todd Palin, according to The Associated Press.

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 0:32

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem 2:12

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home 0:20

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car 2:18

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Does Trump know the words to the national anthem? Decide for yourself 0:49

Does Trump know the words to the national anthem? Decide for yourself

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

  • Sarah Palin: "I am a proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President"

    Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced Tuesday her support for presidential candidate Donald Trump. She said Trump's presidency would mean "no more pussy footin' around."

Sarah Palin: "I am a proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President"

Former vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin announced Tuesday her support for presidential candidate Donald Trump. She said Trump's presidency would mean "no more pussy footin' around."

CSPAN

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Pause
Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice 0:32

TCU's Jaylen Fisher leads drill in summer practice

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem 2:12

Chisholm Challenge showcase riders skills and builds self-esteem

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home 0:20

Even Selena Gomez can't pass up Tex-Mex when she's back home

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car 2:18

Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Does Trump know the words to the national anthem? Decide for yourself 0:49

Does Trump know the words to the national anthem? Decide for yourself

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies 0:30

All-American suddenly not sold on Aggies

  • "Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas

    McClatchy politics editor Steve "Buzz" Thomma and Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-Texas) discussed some of the buzzing political issues of the election from Cleveland including border security, the future of the Republican party, Hillary Clinton, and who should be the next Supreme Court justice.

"Morning Buzz" at the RNC with U.S. Rep. Farenthold of Texas

View More Video