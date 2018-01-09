This 'conservative icon' is coming to Denton for dinner

Former vice-presidential candidate and governor of Alaska Sarah Palin will dine in Denton next month as the featured speaker at a Denton County Republican Party event.
Palin will give an address at the party's annual Lincoln-Reagan dinner on Saturday, Feb. 10, according to a news release, which also calls Palin a "conservative icon."
The ticketed event begins at 5 p.m. and will be at the Denton Embassy Suites hotel. It includes a meet-and-greet with local candidates and current GOP officeholders. individual tickets are listed at $125 on the party's website.
Palin resigned as governor of Alaska in 2009 and was the keynote speaker at the first Tea Party convention in Nashville, Tenn., where she said the Tea Party movement is "the future of politics" in America, according to Fox News.
Never miss a local story.
Other members of the Palin family have made more news than she has recently, though. Her son Track pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony assault charge in a a case involving a dispute with his father, Todd Palin, according to The Associated Press.
Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
Comments