Huge turnout for women’s march dwarfs Trump inauguration crowd

0:34 New Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross says hello Pause

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

1:16 Yu Darvish discusses his future with Rangers

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:23 Burleson police crack down on Texas motorists who ignore yield sign

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech