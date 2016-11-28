Jill Stein files for recount in Pennsylvania

1:47 Trump describes 'extreme vetting' program to keep America safe - Election Rewind Pause

4:02 Election Day by the numbers

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:34 Texas Secretary of State Carlos Cascos, what voters need to know

9:10 Obama welcomes Canadian prime minister to White House, cracks jokes

1:51 Clinton thanks Republican supporters, Trump says her career is all talk - Election Rewind

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

0:31 One killed, three others injured in wreck on W. Ledbetter Drive in Dallas

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording