She wants to be ‘the perfect woman’ — so she had 8 surgeries to look like Melania Trump

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 Pause 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:20 Police looking for man who approached girls in Target 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:17 RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 0:24 RAW: Arlington High wideout makes a one-handed TD grab 0:10 Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel 0:46 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Rams game? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Plastic surgeon details surgery plan for patient who wants to look like Melania Trump Plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose outlines a plan of surgeries for his patient to receive so that she can look more like First Last Melania Trump. Plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose outlines a plan of surgeries for his patient to receive so that she can look more like First Last Melania Trump. Dr. Franklin Rose

Plastic surgeon Dr. Franklin Rose outlines a plan of surgeries for his patient to receive so that she can look more like First Last Melania Trump. Dr. Franklin Rose