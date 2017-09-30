‘You’re going straight to hell,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda tells Trump after Puerto Rico tweets

Many have made impassioned responses to President Donald Trump’s tweets in which he criticized the leadership in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico and implied its people are passing the buck on the U.S. territory’s recovery.
“You’re going straight to hell,” tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda. “No long lines for you. Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”
Miranda, a playwright and actor who created and starred in “Hamilton,” is the son of Luis A. Miranda, Jr., who moved to New York from Puerto Rico when he was 17.
Trump criticized the mayor of capital San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, the morning after she said, “We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy.”
The president asserted that Cruz was being influence by Democrats who were telling her to “be nasty to Trump.”
The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
He went on to denigrate other leaders, as well as the Puerto Rican people who “want everything to be done for them.”
Many in the territory remain desperate for necessities, most urgently water, long after Hurricane Maria tore a ruinous path through the island Sept. 20.
However, there has been some progress in delivering supplies. More Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food as an aid bottleneck has begun to ease. Telecommunications are back for about 30 percent of the island, nearly half of the supermarkets have reopened at least for reduced hours and about 60 percent of the gas stations are pumping. But many
Trump has pledged to spare no effort to help Puerto Rico recover from Maria’s ruinous aftermath, and tweeted that military personnel and first responders have done “an amazing job,” despite having “no electric, roads, phones etc.”
But critics have accused Trump of showing more concern for the people of Texas and Florida, whose lives were also upended by major hurricanes this season. Trump repeatedly praised those citizens as strong and resilient, declaring at one point that Texas could “handle anything.”
...Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
...want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
Trump also called out media outlets for reporting on his tweets.
The Fake News Networks are working overtime in Puerto Rico doing their best to take the spirit away from our soldiers and first R's. Shame!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
Fake News CNN and NBC are going out of their way to disparage our great First Responders as a way to "get Trump." Not fair to FR or effort!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017
Many have tweeted in response to Trump’s latest series of tweets.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, ranking Dem on the House Homeland Security Committee, has a statement out on Trump's Puerto Rico tweets pic.twitter.com/jIBgSeYvCx— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) September 30, 2017
Leadership??? Americans are DYING in Puerto Rico. Their condition is dire. You watch TV & tweet insults at their leaders from your golf club https://t.co/9pjDi25bRI— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) September 30, 2017
What San Juan's mayor is doing today vs. what Trump's doing today: pic.twitter.com/MsELeofwue— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) September 30, 2017
Anyone else reading the subtext here: Brown ppl want/need help, won't help selves bc community/culture is inferior/ineffective…#Dog #Whistle https://t.co/8PJOCVB15T— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 30, 2017
Trump seems to be saying that this whole Puerto Rican thing would be solved if it weren't for those "lazy," pesky, *actual* Puerto Ricans…— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) September 30, 2017
Many others tweeted in support of Trump:
Today was the day Donald trump finally became president— Megan Amram (@meganamram) September 30, 2017
Liberals are blaming Trump for Puerto Rico instead of the corrupt Democrats who bankrupted PR & never fixed infrastructure or other problems— Makada (@_Makada_) September 30, 2017
The Media is in overdrive trying to create the fiction that Trump's outstanding response in Puerto Rico is somehow another Katrina. LIARS!— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) September 30, 2017
"Trump Lashes Out"— Philip Schuyler (@FiveRights) September 30, 2017
New day, new lying leftist hashtag.
It was the mayor of San Juan who "lashed out" at Trump.
(At US media's behest.)
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
